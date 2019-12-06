Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Downtown Ardmore will transform into a magical holiday festival for the 1st Annual Ardmore Winter Wonderland, on Friday, December 6.

This festive holiday experience will delight the most discerning shopper and dinner with extended in-store shopping hours, an open-air marketplace, local restaurant favorites, in-store shopping and holiday events, kids’ activities, and the Ardmore Holiday Express trolley to transport visitors throughout the town.

Winter Wonderland will kick-off on Friday, December 6th at 5pm with the holiday tree lighting in Schauffele Plaza and a visit from Santa! Festivities run from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

