Ardmore Winter Wonderland

Posted 10:50 AM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49AM, December 6, 2019
Data pix.

Downtown Ardmore will transform into a magical holiday festival for the 1st Annual Ardmore Winter Wonderland, on Friday, December 6.

This festive holiday experience will delight the most discerning shopper and dinner with extended in-store shopping hours, an open-air marketplace, local restaurant favorites, in-store shopping and holiday events,  kids’ activities, and the Ardmore Holiday Express trolley to transport visitors throughout the town.

Winter Wonderland will kick-off on Friday, December 6th at 5pm with the holiday tree lighting in Schauffele Plaza and a visit from Santa! Festivities run from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

Data pix.
Data pix.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.