Adopt Peaches!

Peaches wants to be best friends with every dog she meets and would do great in a household where she has a playmate!

She is young, loving, extremely friendly and smart. Peaches already knows how to sit, shake and lay down.

This playful lady was rescued by PSPCA from an animal cruelty case. She has been looking for a home since October and deserves a family to call her own.

