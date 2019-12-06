Action News at 10 on PHL17 is the #1 News at 10pm and PHL17 Morning News sees triple digit growth!

Action News at 10 on PHL17 ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54, and Adults 18+ for the month of November based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research*. PHL17 continues to dominate the 10pm news time period for the 9th consecutive month as the Most Watched 10pm News in Philadelphia.

The hour-long weekday editions of Action News at 10 on PHL17 are anchored by Rick Williams and Sharrie Williams, with Meteorologist Adam Joseph providing the AccuWeather forecast, and Ducis Rodgers handling the local sports scene. The weekend newscasts are anchored by Walter Perez, meteorologist Melissa Magee, and Jeff Skversky on sports.

After expanding to 4 hours in September, PHL17 Morning News saw triple digit growth in the November ratings book. According to Nielsen Media Research, PHL17 Morning News grew 200% in Adults 25-54 and Women 25-54 in the 5am, 6am hours as well as 100% in the 7am hour*.

PHL17 Morning News is anchored by Demetria Green and Nick Foley, with Delaware County natives Meteorologist Monica Cryan and Traffic Anchor Jenna Meissner. You can catch PHL17 Morning News weekdays from 5am-9am.

*Source: Nielsen Media Research, Persons 2+ Live+ Same Day November 2019