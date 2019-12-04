The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company joins us for — December 4, National Cookie Day!

“You can’t celebrate National Cookie Day in Philadelphia without Philly’s favorite cookies,” said Brian Phillips, owner of The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company.

4th Street Cookie Company's Director of Operations, Matt Nelson joined us to decorate holiday "Cookie Cakes."

The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company will be celebrating by offering customers free cookies both in-store and at three pop-up locations in Center City.

They also will be offering their festive holiday-themed cookies at special pop-up locations throughout Center City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At each location, the first 100 customers will receive one free cookie each. Customers can choose from flavors like classic Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Cranberry, White Chocolate Candy Cane, and their newest cookie – Ginger Molasses.

In addition to the pop up giveaways, The Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. will offer customers any one cookie for free at their Reading Terminal Market and Ridge Ave Bakery locations.

To visit 4th Street Cookie Company or purchase a cookie cake, visit their website here.