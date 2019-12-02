Morning Motivation: Tips to Make Yourself a Priority During the Holiday Season

Posted 9:56 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, December 2, 2019

Author and motivational speaker Lisa Bien discusses how to take care of your mental health during the holiday season!

Tip #1: Give Yourself the Gift of the Present

"Be present, put your cellphone down, and turn the TV off."

Tip #2: Make time for self-care

"Self care can mean taking care of yourself by saying "NO."

Tip #3: Live in Gratitude

"Every morning think about 3 or 4 things you are grateful for."

Tip #4: Stimulate Your Mind

"Use the time to focus on what's meaningful and stimulate your mind."

Tip #5: Honor a Lost Loved One

"The more we talk about them, the more we keep their memory alive."

For more information on Lisa Bien, visit her website here.

