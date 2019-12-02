Morning Motivation: Tips to Make Yourself a Priority During the Holiday Season

Author and motivational speaker Lisa Bien discusses how to take care of your mental health during the holiday season!
Tip #1: Give Yourself the Gift of the Present
"Be present, put your cellphone down, and turn the TV off."
Tip #2: Make time for self-care
"Self care can mean taking care of yourself by saying "NO."
Tip #3: Live in Gratitude
"Every morning think about 3 or 4 things you are grateful for."
Tip #4: Stimulate Your Mind
"Use the time to focus on what's meaningful and stimulate your mind."
Tip #5: Honor a Lost Loved One
"The more we talk about them, the more we keep their memory alive."
For more information on Lisa Bien, visit her website here.