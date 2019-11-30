IN FOCUS: Support Center for Child Advocates, Special Olympics, Arden Theatre Co., Salvation Army

We are kicking off Giving Tuesday and learning about how people and nonprofits in our area are getting involved.

First, we are joined by folks from the Support Center for Child Advocates—Executive Director Frank Cervone and Development Officer Cate Gabally.  They are putting out a call to people across the Delaware Valley to help out as volunteers on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holidays.  Their big Holiday Toy Drive culminates on “Delivery Day,” December 21st, when designated streets in Center City Philadelphia are shut down as volunteers pick up hundreds of bags of toys to deliver.

Next, Special Olympics New Jersey is here to discuss how they are getting fit and festive for the holiday season with their Jingle All the Way 3K.  Jeanene Leppert, the Special Events Director for the event discusses why it’s so important for people to get involved with this initiative.  Special Olympics Athlete Becky Scheick talks about her experiences with the event and the sports that she’s participated in through the organization.

Then, we welcome Amy Murphy, the General Manager of the Arden Theatre Company. Murphy tells us about the initiatives the theater hosts, such as Arden for All, their in-school arts education residency program. And, she shares information about a few ongoing holiday productions.

Finally, is the Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia.  They share goals for this year’s Red Kettle campaign and what the organization is doing in honor of Giving Tuesday. Captain Tawny Cowen-Zanders, the Divisional Secretary, and Ashlee Clarke, the Seasonal Services Coordinator are in studio.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday at 6:30 AM and Sunday at 1:00 PM on PHL17.

