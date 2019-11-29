The Day After Thanksgiving Marks The Beginning of The Holiday Shopping Season!

Black Friday is the busiest day for the retail industry and an opportunity for shoppers to by their gifts at a discounted price!
Cheyenne Corin was live at King of Prussia mall talking to shoppers about the day after Thanksgiving shopping experience!
King of Prussia Mall features a diverse mix of over 450 stores, including Nordstrom, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Lord & Taylor, Primark and Dick's Sporting Goods, and a collection of luxury retailers. Click here for more information about King of Prussia Mall.
Their holiday hours are now in full-effect.