Aqimero at the Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia is premiering its hot chocolate bar for the holiday season in their hotel lobby!

Their signature hot chocolate bar includes the works, bruleed marshmallows, holiday cookies, shots of espresso, and spirits!

Aqimero's Beverage Manager, Cera Fairhurst joined us to display how the hot chocolate is made and how it can be enhanced!

