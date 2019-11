× Universoul Circus Draws Crowds To Fairmount Park

You still have a chance to catch the UniverSoul Circus at Fairmount Park.

The show is full of amazing acts that challenge your imagination like no other circus.

It also brings the unique aspects of urban pop-culture to center stage with a cast of performers that reflect the cultural diversity of the world.

Our Khiree Stewart went to check it out!

Click here for more information about the show.