A new trailer donated to the Delaware County Animal Response Team will aid pets when disaster strikes.

The trailer donated by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia is stocked with all the supplies needed to setup a shelter. It will not only help the animals in a time of need, but also provide relief to their owners as their beloved animals will be safe in an emergency situation.

