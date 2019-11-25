Managing Time When The Kids Are Home From College For The Holidays

It’s holiday seasoning meaning the semester is almost over and students will be coming home soon for their college breaks! This segment with Lisa Bien helps parents navigate spending quality time with their children.

Tip #1- Plan The Visit: "What do you need? How will you get home?"

Tip #2- Emotional Check: "How are you feeling? Are you making friends?"

Tip #3: Car and Curfew: Discuss having a curfew. "Are you coming home tonight?"

Tip #4: Money and Grades: Bring these topics up privately and ask questions to see how you can support them.

Tip #5: Still Work to Do: "It's not the end of the semester yet and don't over plan them. Give them time to do their school work"

For more information on Author and Motivational Speaker Lisa Bien, visit her website here.