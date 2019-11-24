The Resource Exchange is Philadelphia’s only creative reuse center!

Founder Karyn Gerred started The Resource Exchange when she was working in the film and theater industry and witnessed first-hand how much waste there was – mainly in sets. She started salvaging usable set pieces so that they could be used in future productions. Since then it has expanded to all kinds of creative maker materials – she often says that they have anything from glitter to 2X4’s between their walls.

In addition to creative reuse, The Resource Exchange has teamed up with the city of Philadelphia to create the Resource Philly Map, which lists every reuse center in the city and what can be donated there. Karyn says that if they aren’t able to take what someone wants to donate, she is able to tell them where they can take it.