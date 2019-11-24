Mural Arts Philadelphia

Posted 8:00 PM, November 24, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA , PA — Did you know that Philadelphia is the mural capital of the world? In fact, Philly has more than 4,000 murals and that number is always growing. Mural Arts Philadelphia is the largest public art program in the United States, and it is because of this program that Philly is also recognized internationally as the “City of Murals.” Weekend Philler caught up with the Founder and Executive Director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, Jane Golden, and her passion is absolutely contagious.

Find out more at muralarts.org

