Philadelphia Zoo Unveils New Holiday Lights Experience

Posted 3:04 AM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:02AM, November 22, 2019
The Philadelphia Zoo is the home to the city's newest holiday light experience.

LumiNature comes to life as 12 different illuminated experiences – each with its own wildlife message and theme along with lights and music.

This whimsical and fantastical adventure will be brimming with seasonal fare, strolling performers, hot chocolate and ever-warming adult beverages to spark the holiday spirit in everyone

Philadelphia Zoo will transform each night from now until January 5 into a magical winter wonderland.

