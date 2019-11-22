Philadelphia Zoo Unveils New Holiday Lights Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Philadelphia Zoo is the home to the city's newest holiday light experience.

LumiNature comes to life as 12 different illuminated experiences – each with its own wildlife message and theme along with lights and music.

This whimsical and fantastical adventure will be brimming with seasonal fare, strolling performers, hot chocolate and ever-warming adult beverages to spark the holiday spirit in everyone

Philadelphia Zoo will transform each night from now until January 5 into a magical winter wonderland.

