The 14th annual Dubrow Vocational Celebration Breakfast hosted at the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill honors local businesses who work to employ and include community members with special needs.

Six employees and their employers received special honors for their work over the past year, and 10 employees received awards for working for more than 10 years at their jobs.

"I love my job, it's like a family there to me," said Sarah, an employee at RTD Financial.