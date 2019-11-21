Skeet Carter is in Town for His New Special!

Posted 10:07 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04AM, November 21, 2019

Skeet Carter is performing live at 7 pm this Saturday Nov. 23rd at the Temple Performing Arts Center. Part of the proceeds from the show will be donated to benefit a local charity.

Data pix.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.