Photo Pop Philly is back with it's third installation, Winter Wonderland!

The interactive pop-up features artwork by local artists combining pop culture and seasonal celebrations. Guests can escape reality, have fun and take endless one-of-a-kind photos.

Wag Wednesdays is a new addition to exhibit. Every Wednesday you can bring along your pooch to participate in a photo shoot with you.

Winter Wonderland is open Wednesday to Sunday from now until January 5.

