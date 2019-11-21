× PHL17 In The Classroom: Cedarbrook Middle School

PHL17 In The Classroom is a new series that spotlights teachers, students, and faculty at local schools that have done something special to impact lives in their communities.

This week, our Khiree Stewart went to Cedarbrook Middle School in Cheltenham to honor Danelle Witowski and Peggy Cooper.

Both teachers launched the school’s chapter of Project LIT. It is a program that works to increase access to culturally relevant books and promote a love of reading in our schools and communities.