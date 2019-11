Grubr Eats Helps us Explore Healthy Thanksgiving Foods

Grubr Eats joined us in the the studio today to show us some healthy Thanksgiving options. Check out their recipe for Sweet Potato Pie Bisque below! It’s gluten free and vegan.

SWEET POTATO PIE BISQUE

SERVING 6

VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE

2 LARGE SWEET POTATOES, PEELED & DICED

1 LARGE CARROT, PEELED & DICED

1 LARGE LEEK, DICED

1/2 RED ONION, DICED

2 PIECES OF TURMERIC

1 PIECE OF GINGER

1 CUP COCONUT MILK

3 CUPS OF VEGETABLE STOCK

TBSP CINNAMON

TBSP NUTMEG

TBSP ALL SPICE

3 TBSP HONEY

3 TBSP OLIVE OIL

2 TBSP COCONUT OIL

SALT & PEPPER TO YOUR LIKING

CANDIED PECANS, GARNISH

ADD OLIVE OIL & COCONUT OIL TO PAN ON MEDIUM HEAT

ADD NEXT 6 INGREDIENTS AND SAUTE UNTIL A CARAMEL COLOR APPEARS ON VEGETABLES

ADD VEGETABLE STOCK, SIMMER 1/2 HOUR UNTIL ALL INGREDIENTS ARE SOFT

ADD COCONUT MILK, CINNAMON, NUTMEG, ALL SPICE AND HONEY

TASTE, ADD SALT AND PEPPER

LET STAND 1/2 HOUR

BLEND UNTIL VERY SMOOTH

RE-HEAT TO DESIRED TEMP, TOP WITH CANDIED PECANS AND SERVE