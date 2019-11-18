Jeans Aren’t Just for Friday’s Anymore

Posted 9:18 AM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, November 18, 2019

Shop Sixty Five boutique shows us how to style jeans for business meetings, a night out in town, or a holiday party!

Data pix.

Linda LaRosa, celebrity stylist and owner of Shop Sixty Five boutique shared the latest trends in jeans to wear for any occasion.

The models displayed the following styles:

  1. Business Meeting (SIDE STRIPE JEAN): side stripes add a fun flair; pair with a blazer and pumps and you’re business-meeting ready
  2. Night on the Town (BLACK JEANS): a staple piece that works for any situation and flatters all shapes & sizes. This pair has edgy metal embellishments that will make you stand out on a night out
  3. Holiday Party (HIGH WAISTED- BUTTON): high waisted jeans have been trending for a few seasons now, but this style comes with a twist—buttons! Pair with a French-tuck and some statement jewelry and you’re ready to go!
  4. Casual Friday Look (BOOT CUT): a classic jean everyone needs in their closet. The cut provides a cute, retro-look. Dark washes look professional enough to wear to the office on a casual Friday.

Jeans and What to Wear:

  1. Straight Leg: goes perfect with boots and a fun blazer
  2. Boot Cut: dark washes look professional, and the cut provides a cute, retro-look
  3. Wide Leg: looks fantastic with heels, and elongates your legs, too!
  4. Winter White: add a belted-blazer and you're ready for a business lunch!
  5. Black Jeans: a staple piece that looks work appropriate and flattering on all body-types

The boutique is located in Dolyestown and Rittenhouse.  To check out more of their items, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.