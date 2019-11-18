Jeans Aren’t Just for Friday’s Anymore

Shop Sixty Five boutique shows us how to style jeans for business meetings, a night out in town, or a holiday party!

Linda LaRosa, celebrity stylist and owner of Shop Sixty Five boutique shared the latest trends in jeans to wear for any occasion.

The models displayed the following styles:

Business Meeting (SIDE STRIPE JEAN): side stripes add a fun flair; pair with a blazer and pumps and you’re business-meeting ready Night on the Town (BLACK JEANS): a staple piece that works for any situation and flatters all shapes & sizes. This pair has edgy metal embellishments that will make you stand out on a night out Holiday Party (HIGH WAISTED- BUTTON): high waisted jeans have been trending for a few seasons now, but this style comes with a twist—buttons! Pair with a French-tuck and some statement jewelry and you’re ready to go! Casual Friday Look (BOOT CUT): a classic jean everyone needs in their closet. The cut provides a cute, retro-look. Dark washes look professional enough to wear to the office on a casual Friday.

Jeans and What to Wear:

Straight Leg: goes perfect with boots and a fun blazer Boot Cut: dark washes look professional, and the cut provides a cute, retro-look Wide Leg: looks fantastic with heels, and elongates your legs, too! Winter White: add a belted-blazer and you're ready for a business lunch! Black Jeans: a staple piece that looks work appropriate and flattering on all body-types

The boutique is located in Dolyestown and Rittenhouse. To check out more of their items, click here.