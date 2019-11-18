Eagles Award Veteran With New Toyota Highlander During Game

During Sunday’s Eagles game against the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles and Toyota rewarded Retired Sergeant First Class Phillip A. Laws with a two-year lease on an all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander.

It was part of Sunday’s “Salute to Service” game at Lincoln Financial Field and took place during the first quarter break.

Sergeant Laws was chosen for his decades of service in the armed forces as well as his impact in the Philadelphia community.

