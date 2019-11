Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Pebbles!

This little old lady still has some spunk in her! Pebbles is a 12-year-old Beagle who is sweet as can be.

Pebbles was recused by the Pennsylvania SPCA after living a not so great life, but she doesn't hold her past against anyone. In fact, she loves everyone!

She would love a family to live out her golden years with. She will do best in a home that can give her love, daily walks and lots of snuggles.

Click here to learn more about her!