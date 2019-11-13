Real Cars From ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ Housed At Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum In South Philadelphia

Posted 11:13 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, November 13, 2019

The movie, Ford v. Ferrari, opens on Friday. The movie tells the story of a Ford driver competing in the 1966 Le Mans race. The driver sees the Italian team bring their latest hand-made Ferrari.

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum houses the real cars that are replicated in the movie.

Our Khiree Stewart went to check it out.

Click here for more information on the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum.

