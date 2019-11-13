A Visit From The Delaware Blue Coats, The G League affiliate of The 76ers

The Delaware Blue Coats are fresh off of holding their season opener at 76’ers Field house in Wilmington, Delaware and have the season now to go!

Joe Richmond, former Harlem Globetrotter and the Blue Coats' Ambassador was joined by their mascot Coaty!

"We just love the atmosphere and relationship that we have with city of Wilmington, to our great fans of Delaware and we're just looking for an unreal season" says Richmond.

The Delaware Blue Coats’ next home game is on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 p.m. against the Canton Charge. Not only will this be the first-ever Dollar Dog Night in franchise history, but the team will also be raising money and awareness for the American Cancer Society. Please find a ticket fundraising promo code at the following link HERE.

To schedule a visit to a game, see their full schedule here.