× Cunningham Piano Company Opening New Location In Cherry Hill

Cunningham Piano Company is opening a new location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on November 16th.

In 2016, Cunningham Piano opened a second location on Allendale Road in King of Prussia across from the mall. They also continue to use the original Cunningham Piano location in Germantown to restore pianos. The Cherry Hill location will offer free concerts and recitals that are open to the public.

It is the exclusive retailer for Yamaha piano, Hyrbids, and Clavinovas in South Jersey.

Our Khiree Stewart went to their new location and got a lesson from the co-owner, Rich Galassini.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for more information on Cunningham Piano.