Cunningham Piano Company Opening New Location In Cherry Hill

Posted 10:12 AM, November 12, 2019, by

Cunningham Piano Company is opening a new location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on November 16th.

In 2016, Cunningham Piano opened a second location on Allendale Road in King of Prussia across from the mall. They also continue to use the original Cunningham Piano location in Germantown to restore pianos. The Cherry Hill location will offer free concerts and recitals that are open to the public.

It is the exclusive retailer for Yamaha piano, Hyrbids, and Clavinovas in South Jersey.

Our Khiree Stewart went to their new location and got a lesson from the co-owner, Rich Galassini.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.

Click here for more information on Cunningham Piano.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.