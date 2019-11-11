Women in Media Global 4-Day Conference Kicks Off This Week

Posted 9:59 AM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56AM, November 11, 2019

Women in Media Global, an organization whose mission is to Empower, Equip, and Encourage women to own their voices is hosting their 7th Annual Conference!

Data pix.

November 14th-17th WIM will be having a four-day extravaganza including a lifestyle scene, industry networking, inspiration, an insider's view, and an educational opportunity. Conference topics & panel discussions include Men in Media, Exploring Womanhood & Advocacy Through Arts, Moms in Media, Women in Sports & Entertainment, "Jane of All Trades" Women in Entrepreneurship, Collaboration Over Competition, Top 5 Global Issues, Women In The Workplace and more!

Women in Media celebrates collaboration, sisterhood, and leadership which is evident in their theme for the conference, MEDIA POWERS: Nothing Moves Without Us.

"This year we really wanted to emphasize the collaboration over competition and really the idea that nothing happens in society today without it happening on the main stage of media" says Founder of Women in Media, Danielle Jeter.

Additionally there will be a variety of honorees including Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds-Brown who is the Advocacy and Leadership Honoree.

The Councilwoman says, "it's a big deal to be celebrated by an industry that we have to learn to live with quite frankly.  So, to recognize the work that my office and staff has done over the last twenty years is quite fulfilling and a reminder that we still have a lot of work to do."

If you are interested in more information on Women in Media or attending the conference, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.