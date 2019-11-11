Women in Media Global 4-Day Conference Kicks Off This Week

Women in Media Global, an organization whose mission is to Empower, Equip, and Encourage women to own their voices is hosting their 7th Annual Conference!

November 14th-17th WIM will be having a four-day extravaganza including a lifestyle scene, industry networking, inspiration, an insider's view, and an educational opportunity. Conference topics & panel discussions include Men in Media, Exploring Womanhood & Advocacy Through Arts, Moms in Media, Women in Sports & Entertainment, "Jane of All Trades" Women in Entrepreneurship, Collaboration Over Competition, Top 5 Global Issues, Women In The Workplace and more!

Women in Media celebrates collaboration, sisterhood, and leadership which is evident in their theme for the conference, MEDIA POWERS: Nothing Moves Without Us.

"This year we really wanted to emphasize the collaboration over competition and really the idea that nothing happens in society today without it happening on the main stage of media" says Founder of Women in Media, Danielle Jeter.

Additionally there will be a variety of honorees including Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds-Brown who is the Advocacy and Leadership Honoree.

The Councilwoman says, "it's a big deal to be celebrated by an industry that we have to learn to live with quite frankly. So, to recognize the work that my office and staff has done over the last twenty years is quite fulfilling and a reminder that we still have a lot of work to do."

