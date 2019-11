Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Jazzy! This young female is energetic, happy and loves cheese!

Jazzy is believed to be a lab mix between one and two years old. She was brought to the Providence Animal Center from down south.

She is potty trained and knows how to sit. Jazzy also loves to give you her paw when she wants affection. She has a gentle disposition with a playful energy and would be a great family dog!

To learn more contact Providence Animal Center!