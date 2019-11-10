Weekend Philler Episode 406 – Veterans Day Special

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weekend Philler Episode 406 is our 2019 Veterans Day Special! We salute our veterans with an episode packed with veteran-owned businesses, veteran-supporting initiatives, and more! We've got Barb's Harley Davidson, Armies of the Past, the Atlantic City Airshow, At Attention Dog Training, and Grizz's LRB at Westville Brewery!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

