“I had to face the challenges of, not only the wounds suffered during combat, but really the wounds you can’t see that many veterans suffer from.”

David Shade is a combat veteran who  joined the army after high school in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks. He received a Purple Heart after four years as a paratrooper, and experienced many difficulties after his tour of duty. Dogs were there for David when he needed it most, and now he is giving back as a dog trainer and owner of At Attention Dog Training in King of Prussia. They offer a variety of services from puppy boot camp to in-home training, and are force-free and Fear-Free Certified.

In addition to their website, check out their YouTube Channel for more information. Thank you for your service, David!

