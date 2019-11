Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Saturday, November 9th, craft steps out of the studio and into the heart of Philadelphia with CraftNOW Create.

Enjoy a full day of hands-on exploration and take-home activities hosted at the Kimmel Center. All activities are free and kid-friendly.

You are your family will get to try loom weaving, mosaics, needle felting, pottery and much more.

CraftNOW Create will start at 11am and go until 4pm, families are invited to stop in and join at any time!

