PHL17 In The Classroom: Kensington Creative And Performing Arts High School

Posted 10:24 AM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, November 7, 2019

PHL17 In The Classroom is a new series that spotlights teachers, students, and faculty at local schools that have done something special to impact lives in their communities.

This week, our Khiree Stewart went to Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School to honor Ismael Jimenez. He is an African-American History teacher at the school and was recently given the prestigious national Honored National Teaching Award for October!

