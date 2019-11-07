Museum of the American Revolution Hosting Panel, Events to Honor Those Who Serve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting events throughout the entire weekend to honor our veterans and those who currently serve.

Veterans and their families are invited to the panel discussion "Recalling Trauma: History and Healing in Veterans Affairs" September 7th at 6 PM, hosted at the museum. Experts will discuss trauma experience during military service in present day and in history. They will discuss the first diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and will help them understand how past experiences help shape today's psychological wounds. The event is free for veterans.

From November 9th through the 10th, the Museum of the American Revolution is holding 30-minute walking tours to the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier. Guests will start the trip at the museum's front desk and will walk to the site located in Washington Square Park. Tours begin at 11 AM and 3 PM on both days.

The museum is offering free admission to veterans, those currently serving, and military families all weekend.

For more information, visit amrevmuseum.org.