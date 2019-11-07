First-Ever Caregivers Prom Night Celebrates Those Who Help Our Community

Posted 10:30 AM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, November 7, 2019
If you've ever wanted to live your prom night over again, now is your chance!

The first-ever Caregivers Prom Night will be hosted by All American Home Care on November 8th at the Hilton on City Avenue. The event is meant to give back to those who care for us and our loved ones.

There will be a photo booth, open bar, complementary make-up booths, and more.

The event is free for all Delaware Valley caregivers to attend.

American Home Care is currently planning a Spring Fling event, which they say could be announced as soon as this weekend.

For more details, click here.

