Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're back!

Get ready to see these Starbucks holiday cups all over -- they return to the coffee shops nationwide tomorrow.

To celebrate the start of the holiday season, the chain is giving free limited-edition reusable holiday cup to all customers who order a holiday beverage tomorrow.

If you grab one of the cups, you can bring it back to receive 50 cents off your order after 2 PM through January 7th.