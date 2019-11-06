Philly Alumni Hosting Events to Honor Former Students and Raise Money for the Public School District

Posted 10:53 AM, November 6, 2019, by
Data pix.

"Philly Alumni" is hosting a series of events dedicated to celebrating those who graduated from the Philadelphia public school district starting tomorrow.

The goal is to bring former students together while raising money for the next generation of children.

Thursday, November 7th- Alumni Awards & Homecoming Dance, 6 PM - 11PM at The Fillmore Philadelphia

Friday, November 8th- Alumni Visit Schools, 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM. All alumni are invited to visit the schools they attended when they were younger!

Saturday, November 9th- Homecoming Tailgate and Battle of the Bands, 12 PM - 5 PM at Craft Hall at 901 N Delaware Ave. Admission is $5 for students and $10 for adults.

Visit PhillyAlumni.com for more details and events.

