Longwood Gardens is celebrating autumn with a one of a kind display, Blooms & Bamboo.

From now until November 17 see thousands of blooming chrysanthemums and the biggest chrysanthemum in North America.

You'll also see beautiful artwork made entirely from bamboo, the art form is known as Ikebana Sogetsu Artistry. It is the biggest display of it's kind to ever be done in America.

