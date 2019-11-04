Hess Toy Truck Announces the New 2019 Holiday Truck

Hess Toy Truck has launched its annual, highly anticipated, Holiday Hess Toy Truck, which is the first ever Hess Tow Truck Rescue Team.  

For over 50 years, Hess Toy Trucks have remained one of America’s favorite Christmas traditions. Each year, a new and unique design is revealed, which is collected and gifted by families throughout the U.S.

The 2019 Hess Tow Truck Rescue Team is now exclusively available for purchase at their website and is known for selling out before Christmas every year. This year’s brand new toy is the first of its kind in “Hesstory” with all new never-before-seen features including:

  • Triple towing action, 4 realistic sounds, over 60 LED lights, and a speedy push-friction motor
  • Flatbed carrier that transforms into a heavy-duty tow truck and a separate speedy rescue towing teammate
  • Designed for infinite imaginary play and unmatched versatility
  • And more…

Follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on Hess STEM, visit here.

