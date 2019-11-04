Dangers of Driving After Switching Back to Standard Time

Jana Tidwell from Triple A Mid-Atlantic joined us to discuss how losing an hour of sleep can impact your safety while driving.

Following the time change from daylight savings, commutes will look extremely different due to the earlier times of darkness . Switching to standard time, can increase the amount of accidents due to drivers being more tired than usual. Avoiding to stop According to Tidwell, "drowsing driving contributes to over 6,400 traffic facilities on our roadways each year."

The tips for drivers include:

Slow Down

Turn headlights on during early morning & evening hours

Keep windows and headlights clean

Yield the right of way to pedestrians

The tips for pedestrians include:

Cross only at intersections

Avoid walking in traffic where there is no sidewalk or crosswalk

Wear bright colors at night

Carry a flashlight in the dark

Avoid listening to loud music

