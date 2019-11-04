Dangers of Driving After Switching Back to Standard Time

Posted 9:43 AM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42AM, November 4, 2019

Jana Tidwell from Triple A Mid-Atlantic joined us to discuss how losing an hour of sleep can impact your safety while driving.

Data pix.

Following the time change from daylight savings, commutes will look extremely different due to the earlier times of darkness .  Switching to standard time, can increase the amount of accidents due to drivers being more tired than usual.  Avoiding to stop According to Tidwell, "drowsing driving contributes to over 6,400 traffic facilities on our roadways each year."

The tips for drivers include:

  • Slow Down
  • Turn headlights on during early morning & evening hours
  • Keep windows and headlights clean
  • Yield the right of way to pedestrians

The tips for pedestrians include:

  • Cross only at intersections
  • Avoid walking in traffic where there is no sidewalk or crosswalk
  • Wear bright colors at night
  • Carry a flashlight in the dark
  • Avoid listening to loud music

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.