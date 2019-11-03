Weekend Philler Episode 405

On this weekend's episode of Weekend Philler, we check out the "Then and Now" exhibit at Globe Dye Works, indulge in some guilt-free and diet-friendly treats from Raw Monje, get gifts for everyone on our list at Pineapple on Main, learn about Jerusalem Furniture's "I Was Born to be Different" initiative, discover what it's like to be the principal of a cyber school with Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (PALCS), and check out some vintage PHL17 TV promos!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

