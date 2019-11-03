Philadelphia Then And Now

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Bertrand Productions is a contemporary art gallery located in the Globe Dye Works building in Philadelphia, and they have teamed up with Helen Drutt to curate a new exhibit called Philadelphia: Then & Now. This exhibit features works by 60 different Philly-based artists spanning from 1950 to 2019. Weekend Philler had the opportunity to see the exhibit and capture these amazing works on camera in this edition of Masters, Pros & Virtuosos. This incredible exhibition is a great sample of the talent that has lived and grown right here in our own backyard.

The exhibit is open until November 10th, 2019.

Book your visit by emailing: hello@bertrandproductions.com

 

 

