Wellness Warrior Event for Veterans at Drexel University

Film maker Nicole Amelio-Casper joined us to talk about her documentary on PTSD “A Journey Back To Normal” and Rebecca Weidensaul invites us to an event at Drexel about complimentary treatments for those living with PTSD.

The Wellness Warriors Event is being held Tuesday, November 5th 1pm-5:30pm at Drexel University. The event is celebrating complementary therapies to combat PTSD in our veteran community. This program provides participants with the opportunity to learn more about the VA’s Whole Health initiative which is an approach to healthcare that empowers and equips Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being and live their life to the fullest.

In addition, there will be a film screening at 1:30-3pm with Nicole Amelio-Casper, the producer and director of, The Journey Back to Normal – A Look at Complementary Therapies to Combat PTSD; which explores the overwhelming effectiveness of equine, canine and outdoor and nature therapies.

For more information, click here.

To view the trailer of "A Journey Back to Normal," click here.