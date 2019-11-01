Major League Barber Presents:  The Original Philadelphia Super Barber and Beauty Trade Show 

Posted 11:29 AM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, November 1, 2019

Stylists from all over the world go head to head in Pennsylvania this weekend to find out who has the most skills with the clippers and shears!

Data pix.

Major League Barber is an organization of the nationsbest and renowned barbers and hair stylists,  many of whom are internationally sponsored and come together to teach and and compete all for the benefit of consumers and up and coming barbers.  They host some of the country's largest expos in the best venues to provide a host of the latest haircare products, state of the art education seminars, and very challenging competitions in various categories for both seasoned professionals and up and coming students!

The MLB Trade Show is Sunday, November 3 @ Clarion Hotel in Tinicum Township.  Click here for more information!

For more info contact major league barber office: (267) 702-4mlb

For updates follow mlb on instagram: @majorleaguebarber @mlbphillytradeshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.