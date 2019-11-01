Major League Barber Presents:  The Original Philadelphia Super Barber and Beauty Trade Show 

Stylists from all over the world go head to head in Pennsylvania this weekend to find out who has the most skills with the clippers and shears!

Major League Barber is an organization of the nationsbest and renowned barbers and hair stylists, many of whom are internationally sponsored and come together to teach and and compete all for the benefit of consumers and up and coming barbers. They host some of the country's largest expos in the best venues to provide a host of the latest haircare products, state of the art education seminars, and very challenging competitions in various categories for both seasoned professionals and up and coming students!

The MLB Trade Show is Sunday, November 3 @ Clarion Hotel in Tinicum Township. Click here for more information!