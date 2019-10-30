Spooky Halloween Cocktails From The Spice and Tea Exchange

Alison Braun from The Spice and Tea Exchange joined us to make Halloween themed drinks so the grown-ups can enjoy the holiday too!
"Bloody Mary's Curse"
¼ cup Cyprus White Sea Salt
4 tsp. Bloody Mary Spice Blend (+additional for optional garnish)
32 oz. tomato juice (to taste)
6 oz. vodka
Optional garnishes
"Witches Love Potion"
4 Tbsp. Mint Basil Herbal Tea
¼ cup Peppermint Patty Sugar (optional drink rimmer)
16 oz. filtered water
4 oz. vodka
2 oz. Crème de menthe
"Blue Voodoo Magik"
4 tsp. Coconut Oolong Tea
32 oz. filtered water
4 oz. white rum
4 oz. blue Curacao
