The John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge is planning a Halloween “Spooktacular” for families and their pets to celebrate Halloween.

There will be pumpkin archery, spooky arts & crafts, and other activities for families to enjoy.

The event is planned for October 30th from 5p.m. – 7p.m.

Click here to learn more about the event.