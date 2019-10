× Ghost Tour Of Philadelphia Educates Guests On Philadelphia’s Haunted History

Philadelphia is one of the country’s oldest cities and many believe that it is probably one of the most haunted cities in the country.

Ghost Tours of Philadelphia offers a candlelight tour through Old City, Philadelphia. During the tour, guests will hear spooky stories and tales of some of the city’s historic buildings and areas.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here to learn more about the Ghost Tours of Philadelphia.