Try These Easy Halloween Recipes For a Fun and Festive Meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Halloween coming up, we've got candy on the mind -- but we can enjoy some holiday fun with other meals as well.

Paul Tsiknakis from the Monarch Diner in Glassboro has two fun and easy ideas to make a festive dish.

If you don't want to make these yourself, you can still enjoy them prepared for you at the Monarch Diner! For more information, click here.

Jack-O-Lantern Stuffed Peppers -- Add a twist to the traditional meal by cutting a fun face out of your pepper to make it look like a carved pumpkin!

1. In a large sauté pan, combine

- add pinch of olive oil

- 1 carrot, chopped

- 1 onion, chopped

- 1 celery stick, chopped

- 1 cup of stuffed pepper filling (left aside)

2. Let simmer for 3 minutes

3. Stir in

- 3 cups crushed tomatoes

- 2 cups water

- Salt & white pepper (to taste)

4. Let simmer until it thickens to liking

5. Place peppers on plate, top with sauce and serve!

Pumpkin Pancakes -- A classic platter with an added seasonal taste is perfect for a meal at any time of the day.

1. In a large sized bowl, combine

- 5 eggs

- 6.5 ounces vegetable oil

- 6.5 ounces water

- 3/4 qt (3 cups) milk

- 5.5 ounces sugar

- 1.5 lb. cake flour

- 3 ounces baking powder

- 1 drop yellow food color

- 1 teaspoon vanilla flavor

- 1.5 cups pumpkin filling

- 1/3 teaspoon nutmeg

- 1/3 teaspoon ground clove

- 1/3 teaspoon cinnamon

2. Mix well and let sit one hour

3. Pour batter directly onto heated, non-stick pan on medium heat

4. Flip when bubbles appear and let fully cook; serve with maple syrup (powder sugar and cinnamon sugar to top it off)

4. Let simmer and cook beef, then add:

- 1 cup tomato puree

- ½ cup water

- 1 cup of dry Uncle Ben’s Rice

5. Cook for 4 minutes and let cool

6. Scramble 3 eggs and mix in

7. Take 1 cup of the mixture and leave to the side for the sauce

8. Stuff peppers, put the pepper ‘cap’ on and cover with aluminum foil

- Cook for 1 hour at 350 degrees