Try These Easy Halloween Recipes For a Fun and Festive Meal

With Halloween coming up, we've got candy on the mind -- but we can enjoy some holiday fun with other meals as well.
Paul Tsiknakis from the Monarch Diner in Glassboro has two fun and easy ideas to make a festive dish.
If you don't want to make these yourself, you can still enjoy them prepared for you at the Monarch Diner! For more information, click here.
Jack-O-Lantern Stuffed Peppers -- Add a twist to the traditional meal by cutting a fun face out of your pepper to make it look like a carved pumpkin!
1. In a large sauté pan, combine
- add pinch of olive oil
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 celery stick, chopped
- 1 cup of stuffed pepper filling (left aside)
2. Let simmer for 3 minutes
3. Stir in
- 3 cups crushed tomatoes
- 2 cups water
- Salt & white pepper (to taste)
4. Let simmer until it thickens to liking
5. Place peppers on plate, top with sauce and serve!
Pumpkin Pancakes -- A classic platter with an added seasonal taste is perfect for a meal at any time of the day.
1. In a large sized bowl, combine
- 5 eggs
- 6.5 ounces vegetable oil
- 6.5 ounces water
- 3/4 qt (3 cups) milk
- 5.5 ounces sugar
- 1.5 lb. cake flour
- 3 ounces baking powder
- 1 drop yellow food color
- 1 teaspoon vanilla flavor
- 1.5 cups pumpkin filling
- 1/3 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/3 teaspoon ground clove
- 1/3 teaspoon cinnamon
2. Mix well and let sit one hour
3. Pour batter directly onto heated, non-stick pan on medium heat
4. Flip when bubbles appear and let fully cook; serve with maple syrup (powder sugar and cinnamon sugar to top it off)
4. Let simmer and cook beef, then add:
- 1 cup tomato puree
- ½ cup water
- 1 cup of dry Uncle Ben’s Rice
5. Cook for 4 minutes and let cool
6. Scramble 3 eggs and mix in
7. Take 1 cup of the mixture and leave to the side for the sauce
8. Stuff peppers, put the pepper ‘cap’ on and cover with aluminum foil
- Cook for 1 hour at 350 degrees