The Bates Motel And Haunted Hayride Offers Frightful Fun For Halloween

Posted 10:24 AM, October 28, 2019, by

Thousands of people flock to the Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride in Glen Mills, Delaware County around Halloween to get a good scare. It is one of the most popular Halloween attractions in the Philadelphia area.

They are offering some new attractions this year, such as a Clown House and an extended version of their Zombie Hunt.

Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out.

Click here for more information on the Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride.

