PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Scarecrow Walk at Morris Arboretum will rock your socks off! Literally… the theme for 2019 is famous musicians! It is a contest that takes place every October, and everyone is encouraged to participate. Every scarecrow is unique, and we especially loved all the clever names participants came up with for their scarecrows. There’s Fall-icia Keys, Cobb Marley, David Crowie, Boo-thoven and Dolly Pumkin’… just to name a few.

The scarecrows will be there until October 31st! See them for yourself and cast your vote.

For more information, visit morrisarboretum.org.