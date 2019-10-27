Scarecrow Walk at Morris Arboretum

Posted 6:30 PM, October 27, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Scarecrow Walk at Morris Arboretum will rock your socks off! Literally… the theme for 2019 is famous musicians! It is a contest that takes place every October, and everyone is encouraged to participate. Every scarecrow is unique, and we especially loved all the clever names participants came up with for their scarecrows. There’s Fall-icia Keys, Cobb Marley, David Crowie, Boo-thoven and Dolly Pumkin’… just to name a few.

 

The scarecrows will be there until October 31st! See them for yourself and cast your vote.

For more information, visit morrisarboretum.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.