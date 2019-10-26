These are stories of healing, hope, and humanity involving veterans across the Delaware Valley. PHL17 Salutes Veterans highlights Warrior Writers, the HAVEN Women Shelter, Montford Point Marines, and the Cole’s Challenge Fundraiser.

First, Jennifer Lewis-Hall sits down with some of the people involved with Warrior Writers, including USMC Lance Corporal Frank Corcoran, Army Specialist Chris Wilson, USMC Sergeant Rogene Northern, and Michael Miller, a former Marine and artist who works on the project. Some of them share their experiences on the battlefield as well as coming back home and challenges they’ve faced emotionally and physically. Warrior Writers is a veterans-centered arts organization based in Philadelphia, which has programs in communities all over the country. They are collaborating with the Kimmel Center as a new way to create art. They primarily run writing workshops, poetry readings, and retreats, as well as work with veterans in groups, one-on-one training sessions and help them publish books.

Next, PHL17’s Demetria Green visits the HAVEN Women. President Dana Spain and Shannon Shillaci discuss the mission to serve female veterans who are homeless or in transition, as they have fewer options for shelters than male veterans. Since women veterans are both the fastest growing segment of the overall and homeless veteran population, they shed light on this issue. Then, Jennifer Lewis-Hall speaks with Joe Getter, President of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Montford Point Marines Association to talk about this renowned and legendary group of veterans.

We continue our coverage of the veteran community with PHL17’s Khiree Stewart. He speaks to the folks at Cole’s Challenge, who have worked tirelessly to raise money towards Edison 64. The creator of Cole’s Challenge, Cole McCafferty, Veteran Brian Roberts, and Director of Development for the Veterans Multi-Service Center, Debby Derricks, discuss their goal to help homeless veterans.

Finally, Jennifer Lewis-Hall is joined by a panel to discuss resources and help available to veterans in the Delaware Valley. Melinda Kane is a Gold Star Mother, certified veteran officer, and Camden County Freeholder. Melinda’s son, USMC Lance Corporal Jeremy Kane, was 22-years-old when he was killed in Afghanistan while supporting combat operations in 2010. Melinda Kane works with many organizations serving military families and veterans.

Also, with us is retired Navy Rear Admiral Karen Flaherty-Oxler who is the Medical Center Director at The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center. Iris Roundtree, LSW, Suicide Prevention Coordinator at The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center is also on our PHL17 Salutes Veterans Panel.

