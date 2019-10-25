KIDFUN: Fun and Easy Halloween Activities You Can Do at Home

Posted 10:06 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00AM, October 25, 2019
Need some festive ideas to keep the little ones busy, without breaking the bank? Author Sharla Feldscher has some ideas you can do with items you have around your house, or that you can purchase at a low cost.

First, try making pumpkin people. All you need is a few sheets of construction paper, paper fasteners, and a rubber band. When you're done, you can use them to host your own puppet show!

Continue the fun by telling some scary stories! Cut some spooky (or not-so-scary) faces into the paper plate, and hold them up to a flashlight to project pictures onto the wall!

